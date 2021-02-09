Tilehurst murder probe: Police stop and search powers extended
- Published
Police have been granted extended stop and search powers for a further 24 hours in an area where a man's death prompted a murder probe.
The 26-year-old man was found fatally injured on Dulnan Close in Tilehurst, Reading, on Saturday evening.
Four people, aged between 16 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police said the section 60 order, which allows officers to search anyone in the area without reasonable grounds, was extended until 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The force was called to the scene following reports of an altercation in the street and officers have maintained an increased presence in the area since.
Supt Nick John, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Using these increased powers, officers are able to stop and search anybody within a defined area while it is activated, with or without reasonable grounds to do so."
Two 25-year-old men, a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy - all from Reading - are being questioned in connection with the death and remain in custody.
