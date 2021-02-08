Tilehurst murder arrests: Four held after fatal street attack
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found fatally injured in the street.
Police said officers were sent to reports of an altercation at Dulnan Close in Tilehurst, Reading, at about 18:55 GMT on Saturday.
A 26-year-old man, who had suffered multiple injuries, died at the scene.
Two 25-year-old men, a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy - all from Reading - have been held on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
Police cordoned off the road and were granted extended stop and search powers following the death.
'Known to each other'
Det Supt Kevin Brown, of Thames Valley Police, said a large number of officers would remain in the area and appealed for anyone with footage from CCTV, dashcams and doorbell cameras.
The officer said he was also keen to hear from anyone who saw a red Range Rover Evoque in nearby Gairn Close between 19:00 and 21:00.
"This was a shocking incident which has led to the death of a young man from multiple injuries," he added.
The force said it was believed the victim and attackers were known to each other.
