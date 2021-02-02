Man's body discovered outside Reading council offices
A man's body has been found outside Reading Borough Council offices.
Police were called to Bridge Street around 09:00 GMT after reports a body had been discovered.
Reading Borough Council said a member of their security team found the body near the entrance to the Civic Offices.
Thames Valley Police said the man in his thirties was confirmed dead at the scene. The force is treating the death as unexplained, but not suspicious. The case has been passed to the coroner.
A cordon remains in place and the man's family has been informed, police said.
The man’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers. The thoughts of all of Thames Valley Police are with his family at this very difficult time.— TVP Reading (@TVP_Reading) February 2, 2021
A spokesman for Reading Borough Council said: "The thoughts of everyone at the council are with his family at this time.
"The council is offering support to the security staff member after what was obviously a distressing incident."
