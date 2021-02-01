British Army pair arrested in Berkshire bailed over ammunition probe
Two serving members of the British Army arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition and conspiracy to steal have been released on bail.
The pair were arrested at separate homes in Berkshire by the Flying Squad supported by the Royal Military Police and Ministry of Defence Police.
The men, who serve with the Coldstream Guards, were held on Thursday.
The Met Police said the men, aged in their 30s and 40s, have been released on bail until a date in late February.
The BBC understands the arrests follow an investigation into the disappearance of an unspecified quantity of 9mm ammunition, which is used for British Army issued pistols.
