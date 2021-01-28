British Army pair arrested in Berkshire over ammunition offence
- Published
Two serving members of the British Army have been arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition and conspiracy to steal.
The men were detained earlier at two residential addresses in Berkshire, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force said the arrests were made by officers from the Flying Squad as well as by the Royal Military Police and Ministry of Defence Police.
The suspects, who are aged in their 30s and 40s, remain in custody.
