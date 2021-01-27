Covid: Tributes paid after 'legendary' Berkshire teacher dies
- Published
Staff and students have paid tribute to a "legendary" teacher who died with Covid-19.
Victor Browne was co-head of Year 10 at Bulmershe School in Woodley, Berkshire, where he had worked for eight years.
Head teacher Amanda Woodfin described him as a "bright and colourful light in our school".
Pupils have praised Mr Browne on social media and in a book of condolence on the school's website.
The teacher "sadly lost his courageous battle against Covid-19" on 21 January, Wokingham Borough Council confirmed in a Facebook post.
In a statement, Ms Woodfin said: "If I were to ask any of our students or staff to describe Vic in one word they would all say in unison, 'legend'.
"His charisma was infectious, you would always be greeted with a big smile, a bright shirt and sometimes a terrible joke but it was this wonderful warm demeanour everybody will remember him for."
She added that the outpouring of affection for the "larger than life character" from across the wider community "just demonstrated the significant impact Vic has had on so many lives".
"His kind and generous soul will be remembered by so many," she said.
'Funky shirts'
In a YouTube video posted in Mr Browne's memory, students paid tribute to the "nicest, most kind-hearted, most genuine person".
Others said his smile "would light up a room".
One pupil commented: "From your funky shirts to your consistent jokes, you were an icon to us all. Taken way too soon, rest in peace Mr Browne."
The school said it planned to hold a memorial service "when it is appropriate to do so".
