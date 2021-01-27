BBC News

West Berkshire council plans to build £10m solar farm

image captionIf plans were approved, construction for a solar farm could start in 2022

A £10m solar farm to generate electricity for about 4,400 homes a year could be built by a council to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

The West Berkshire authority said 45,000 panels could be installed on a 75-acre plot of land near Grazeley.

The authority said a feasibility study found such a project would offset about 30% of its carbon footprint.

If funding and the plans are approved, work could start on the council-owned site in 2022.

Councillor Steve Ardagh-Walter, member for the environment, said a new solar farm was a "statement of our intent towards achieving a carbon neutral district by 2030".

The council said more studies needed to be carried out before final proposals are brought forward.

In 2020 the council said it spent more than £500,000 on installing solar panels on some of its buildings.

