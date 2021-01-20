Reading council agrees £44m for new homes investment
- Published
More than 100 affordable and specialist homes will be built in a Berkshire town with a £44m investment, the local council has announced.
Reading Borough Council has earmarked four sites for new housing, facilities and services for vulnerable residents.
John Ennis, the council's housing lead, said he was "delighted" with the plans.
Adult social care lead, Tony Jones, added: "This is the most significant investment in adult social care services in Reading in many years."
Under the plans, the council will consolidate its adult social services at two vacant sites, in Battle Street and Hexham Road.
The former Reading Central Pool will be replaced with homes and a service for older people, while a former care home will be replaced with flats and services for those with learning disabilities.
'Sustainable homes'
Additional new homes are also planned at the other two sites on Amethyst Lane and Dwyer Road.
The council said there are more than 3,800 people on its housing waiting list, with a particular shortage of family-sized homes in the town.
Mr Ennis said: "Our ambition is for all residents to have the opportunity to live in good-quality, sustainable homes they can afford.
"We are making best use of our land to achieve this through delivering new housing opportunities for residents, demonstrating our strong commitment to enhancing Reading's communities."
The council said the £44m is made up of £38m from its housing revenue account and £6m from its general fund.
There will be a total of 116 new homes across the four sites.