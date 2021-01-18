Covid-19: Three fined for 150-mile trip for 'epic' night out
Three people who travelled more than 150 miles from Bristol to London for an "epic" night out have been fined for breaching Covid-19 rules, police have said.
The car they were travelling in was spotted on the M4 in Berkshire, in the early hours of Sunday.
It was clocked at 80mph (128km/h) on a 50mph (80km/h) stretch, Thames Valley Police said.
The driver, who was a learner, was also charged with drug-driving.
The car, which was stopped on the A308M at Maidenhead, had no L plates, and as the driver was a learner, they had no licence or insurance, the force added.
All three people, who were from different households, were each fined £200 for the Covid-19 breach.
In a Facebook post, the force said the Citroen car was "all over the road and also hogging the middle lane for considerable periods".
Officers decided to stop the vehicle "as the driver was clearly suspected to be under the influence from their atrocious driving".
The post added all three people were "on their way back home from their 'epic' night out".
