Arthur Hill swimming pool to be turned into key worker flats
- Published
A derelict swimming baths is to be renovated into flats for key workers.
Reading Borough Council's planning applications committee gave the go ahead to convert the former Arthur Hill swimming pool in Cemetery Junction on Wednesday evening.
The 1911-built pool closed in 2016 after the council said it could no longer afford to repair the building.
But campaigners said the development would result in the loss of much-needed leisure provision in the area.
Speaking at the meeting, resident Chris Beales said campaigners were promised a new pool in the area within four years of its closure, which had yet to happen.
He said keeping it open would "make a real difference in making a healthier, happier, more resilient community".
Park Ward councillor Josh Williams said the pool had been a "remarkable place, a community hub, not just a swimming pool".
He described the new flat designs as "tiny" and said key workers were being used "as a sort of human shield for the disappointing decisions of the past".
He also said there were 2,000 empty houses in Reading that could be used to help key workers.
Under the plans, the listed frontage of the building in Kings Road will be retained. The development will house 12 one-bed and three two-bed flats.
Nurses, social workers, teachers and police officers would all be eligible to rent the council-owned flats at 80% of market rental rates.
The council said the 15 affordable flats would help to tackle the affordable housing crisis.
The committee also heard that a planning application has been submitted to build a new swimming pool at Palmer Park.
Eight councillors voted in favour of granting planning permission for the Arthur Hill project, with one against, and one abstention.