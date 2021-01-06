Covid-19: More than 100 gather for funeral in Slough
- Published
A council called the police after more than 100 people gathered at a cemetery for a funeral.
Slough Borough Council said it contacted officers due to the "clear breach of lockdown regulations" at its Stoke Road site on Tuesday.
Current rules due to the coronavirus pandemic allow a maximum of 30 people to attend funerals.
Councillor Pavitar K Mann said the gathering was a "blatant disregard for the regulations".
She added the group "could not go unchallenged" with case rates "so high" in Slough and for the "safety of staff" and other mourners.
"There is no family, no community, no town, no cultural or religious practices where people have not had to make changes, sometimes painful and traumatic sacrifices in the effort to make sure as few people as possible are stricken with this horrible virus," the councillor said.
"I call on all residents to play their part, stick to the rules - not just for themselves but for their families, their communities and Slough as a whole.
"But be warned, we will not hesitate to contact the police again - to protect our staff and other residents."
The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 in Slough in the week to 1 January was 1,011.8, up from 654 the week before.
It is the first time police have been called to the cemetery due to a breach of regulations since the pandemic began.
Thames Valley Police has not responded to requests for comment.