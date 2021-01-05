Reading stabbing: Boy's sister vows to get justice
- Published
The sister of a 13-year-old boy stabbed to death in Reading has pledged to get justice for her brother.
Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, was pronounced dead at Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green, on Sunday.
Four boys and a girl, all aged 13 or 14, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. They remain in custody.
Emilia Stephens wrote on Instagram: "I'm so sorry I failed you, I wish I could have saved you from it all.
"We will get justice for you my angel."
Officers were called just before 16:00 GMT on Sunday following reports of an attack in fields on the boundary of Emmer Green and Caversham Heights.
Det Supt Kevin Brown urged anyone who has any information, "no matter how small", to contact police.
He added: "If you do have any images or footage I would ask that you please do not share it on social media, but instead report it to us."
A man said his wife was walking their dog through the park on Sunday afternoon when she saw a boy on the ground with several people around him trying to give him first aid.
Another dog walker said she saw a group of young people standing in the woods in Bugs Bottom fields at about 15:30 and described it as "slightly unusual".