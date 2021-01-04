Alexander Stern: 'Thought of jumping from a bridge'
A man had told his mother he was thinking about throwing himself off a bridge the week before he took his own life, an inquest heard.
The body of Alexander Stern, 36, was discovered by a canoeist in the River Thames near Sonning in Berkshire.
He was handcuffed to a suitcase containing a large concrete block and heavy chains, Reading Coroner's Court was told.
Mr Stern had been missing for nearly three months when he was found.
Assistant coroner Alan Blake recorded a verdict of suicide.
Mr Stern, who lived in London, had a troubled mental health history and had struggled with drug misuse for a number of years, according to a statement from his mother Susan Stern.
Diagnosed with ADHD, he was prescribed medication for anxiety and depression.
However, his mental health "fluctuated" and over a number of years he spent time in the UK and abroad "without finding any long-term stability", Mr Blake said.
He added that in the days before he was last seen at the Bull Inn pub in Sonning, on 11 January, Mr Stern's "mental state deteriorated and his behaviour became erratic".
He arrived at the pub in a taxi and was captured on CCTV leaving on foot at around 19:20 GMT, heading towards Sonning Bridge, pulling a suitcase. His body was found on 4 April.
Det Sgt Gareth Perry told the hearing at Reading Town Hall Mr Stern was seen the day before on CCTV, purchasing two large concrete blocks and heavy duty chains from a hardware store in Battersea, London.
Mrs Stern said her son had emailed her in the days before saying he was in a "terrible state" and had twice thought about throwing himself off a bridge but "didn't have the guts".
While Mr Stern's medical cause of death remains unascertained, the assistant coroner concluded that he "took his own life and intended to do so".