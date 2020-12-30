New Year Honours 2021: Reading scoutmaster appointed MBE
A man who has dedicated his life to the scouting movement for more than 70 years has been appointed an MBE in the Queen's annual New Year Honours list.
Norman Boxall, 83, from Reading in Berkshire, has been recognised for his voluntary service to young people in the Boys' Brigade and Scouts.
Mr Boxall first joined the Scouts when he was eight years old and has been a scoutmaster for the past 63 years.
He said: "I'm over the moon, words can't really describe the feeling."
"It's fantastic - it's not something I ever thought would happen to me," he added.
"I didn't do it for the awards, I've just done it for the love of it and will carry on scouting for as long as I'm able to."
The appointments committee credited Mr Boxall for using his "engaging personality" to share his passion for scouting with children and adult leaders he has trained locally, nationally and internationally.
'Prolific fundraiser'
The committee said: "He is a fervent supporter of international scouting and a respected and influential member of the Baden-Powell Scouts' Association's international organisation, the World Federation of Independent Scouts."
Mr Boxall still leads the 1st Earley Baden-Powell Scouts' Association group in Reading and has run the Duke of Edinburgh award programme within the organisation for 20 years.
"I have enjoyed every minute of it," he said. "If I had my time again, I would do exactly the same thing."
Another Berkshire resident recognised was 61-year-old Tamsin Phipps from Wargrave.
She was appointed an MBE for helping young people through Girlguiding UK, as well as her work promoting greater public access to rivers and becoming a well-known personality and speaker on waterways matters.
In Oxfordshire, Richard Brown from Chipping Norton was appointed an MBE for services to people with disabilities.
The 44-year-old was diagnosed with Friedreich's Ataxia, a progressive and incurable neurological disorder, at the age of 15 and has volunteered helping others with the disease ever since.
The appointments committee said: "He is a prolific fundraiser for all his causes, either both by raising funds from his own endeavours, or by finding ways to access funds from other benevolent sources."