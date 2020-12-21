'People too complacent', says tier four Slough council
- Published
A council plunged into tier four has criticised a "small minority dismissive" of Covid-19, leading everyone in the area "to live and struggle" under tougher regulations.
Slough has moved into England's highest tier along with the rest of Berkshire.
The town's infection rate is currently 513.6 per 100,000 people, up from 296.2 the previous week.
Slough Borough Council's chief executive urged residents to follow the new rules.
Josie Wragg said: "Though most people are trying their best, some people have been too complacent and seemingly unworried about how this horrible virus could affect them and others, with a small minority dismissive of those who are already grieving for loved ones who have died from Covid-19.
"Now we all have to live and struggle under these tougher regulations which will have a devastating effect on the mental health of many who were just hoping for a brief respite from the loneliness and restrictions of the past months."
Reading Borough Council lead, Jason Brock, said the move to tier four would "cause further anxiety for residents and businesses in Reading".
He said the council had not been consulted "at all in advance of these changes" and called for more clarification from the government.
'Devastating blow'
Phil Carter, who owns the Anonymous Coffee Co in Reading, said: "We're really disappointed to be moved into tier four a day after being moved into tier three.
"We'd been hoping for a really busy week in the run-up to Christmas, sales at this time of year are really important to us."
Meanwhile, the leader of Windsor & Maidenhead council said he was "absolutely devastated" by the move to tier four.
Cllr Andrew Johnson said he understood the need to protect everyone and admitted rates of virus transmission had been increasing in the borough, but said it would be a "devastating blow" to thousands of families and businesses.