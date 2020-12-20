Reading pub applies for 'community value' protection
- Published
A Berkshire pub could join a list of protected venues celebrated for their community value.
The Rose & Thistle in Reading would be made an Asset of Community Value if the council approves the application.
The status would mean it must be used for the community and would protect it from any change of use or demolition.
It comes after the town's After Dark nightclub, where Radiohead and Supergrass have played, was granted the protected status last week.
The Hop Leaf pub also gained the status in October.
Once a building is added to the list, it must be used to further the social wellbeing or social interests of the local community for a five-year period, after which the protection ends.
There are currently 11 buildings on the list in Reading, including Reading FC's Madjeski Stadium and the 30-year-old black history mural painted on the side of the former Central Club.