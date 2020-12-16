Reading school teacher jailed over sex with pupil
- Published
A private school teacher who had sex with a pupil has been jailed.
Oliver Glass, who taught at St Joseph's College in Reading, groomed the girl before having sex with her on three occasions, Reading Crown Court heard.
The ex-head of maths, 33, was sentenced to 22 months in prison after admitting the offences and he will go on the sex offenders register for 10 years.
Judge Paul Dugdale described it as one of the "most serious" abuse of position of trust cases he has had to deal with.
Glass admitted three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity when he was in a position of trust.
The court heard he had sent the girl explicit texts and Snapchat messages, before having sex with her in his car after a school sports day.
He went on to have sex with the pupil - who had reached the age of consent - two more times in his car.
The University of Oxford graduate was arrested last year after the girl told teachers about their consensual sex.
Laura Blackband, prosecuting, told the court: "He accepted crucially he knew it was against the law."
In a victim impact statement the girl said she now "struggles to trust men" and Glass has "ruined" the memory of her school years.
Sally Howes QC, defending, told the court the father-of-one had been having relationship problems with his wife at the time, and has since shown "profound and heartfelt remorse and regret".
Sentencing Judge Dugdale said Glass subjecting his victim to "rough sex" had made the offences "particularly unpleasant".
"You used extraordinarily degrading language towards her, degrading her as a sexual partner, degrading her as a pupil and degrading her as a woman," he said.
St Joseph's College is an independent day school for boys and girls, aged three to 18, where parents pay up to £12,000 a year.