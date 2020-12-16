PC Andrew Harper: Appeals against killers' sentences rejected
The killers of PC Andrew Harper will not have their sentences increased after judges rejected the attorney general's case that they were "unduly lenient".
Suella Braverman QC had argued Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole should be handed longer jail terms.
She said the sentences of the three men had caused "widespread public concern".
PC Harper died after he was dragged for more than a mile behind a car driven by Long, 19, in Berkshire in August 2019.
Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Long, Bowers and Cole were all cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.
Long was jailed for 16 years, while getaway car passengers Bowers and Cole, both 18, were sentenced to 13 years each.
Dame Victoria Sharp said at the hearing earlier that their applications to reduce their sentences had also been refused.
Following the judgement, a spokesman for the attorney general said she believed the sentences should be increased, but "respects the decision of the Court of Appeal".
PC Harper, 28, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, had been married to his wife Lissie for four weeks when he died.
Mrs Harper, 29, said in a statement she was "disappointed" and the sentences "do not reflect the severity and barbarity of the crimes they committed".
"I continue to feel let down by our justice system and the inadequate laws that we have in place," she said.