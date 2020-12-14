Royal Berkshire Hospital security staff in walkout over pay
Security staff at an NHS hospital have gone on strike over their "lowly pay".
The guards, who provide security at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, want their wages increased to £12 an hour and £13 an hour for supervisors, according to the public sector workers' union.
Unite claim that employer, Kingdom Services Group, is using the coronavirus pandemic as an "excuse to drive down pay and employment conditions".
The Royal Berkshire Hospital said in a statement: "We are aware of the situation and are working with Kingdom to ensure the safety of our patients, staff, visitors and the hospital site."
The five-day industrial action will last until 19:00 GMT on Friday.
The union said Kingdom Services Group has failed to make a decent pay offer for 2020.
Unite regional officer Jesika Parmar said: "What we have here is a 'David and Goliath' struggle between our members seeking a pay increase against a management which is part of a global organisation with a £100m turnover.
"Our lowly-paid members provide security 24/7 at the hospital which is on the Covid-19 frontline."
She said Kingdom's management have "refused to engage in meaningful talks" over the 2020 pay award, harmonisation of sick pay, as well as enhanced pay for working nights, weekends and overtime.
Ms Parmar added that Unite members were "very reluctant to take industrial action during a national crisis" and insisted the union's "door remains open" for constructive talks with the company to resolve the dispute.
The BBC has contacted Kingdom Services Group for comment.