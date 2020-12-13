BBC News

Reading After Dark club made Asset of Community Value

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe venue is accessed through an alleyway in London Street

A nightclub where Radiohead and Supergrass have played has been given protected status.

After Dark, which opened in 1973, has been made an Asset of Community Value by Reading Borough Council.

Its new status means it must be used for the community and is protected from a change of use or demolition.

Club manager Zee Khan described the successful application by Reading Civic Society as "a really positive thing" for the community.

"They are an independent group of people and they have valued the club and the council has verified it as being a very significant part of Reading."

image copyrightSteve Lutwyche
image captionThe After Dark venue in Reading has been open since 1973

The council apologised in October after previously missing the application to help protect its future, due to the pandemic.

Last year, the club had its licence revoked after complaints about noise and violence.

An appeal hearing is due to be heard at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on 5 January, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

image captionSupergrass (left) and Radiohead are among the bands who have performed at the club

Although the club is able to continue operating until the appeal is heard, the pandemic has meant it has been shut since March.

Plans to demolish the club and turn it into flats were rejected by the council for a third time in June.

