Covid: Eton College to break up early after pupils contract virus
Eton College is to close its doors after a number of pupils and staff tested positive for Covid-19.
The boys' public school near Windsor, Berkshire, said pupils have been asked to return home this weekend until the end of term to "minimise further spread of the virus".
It took the decision after several infections in the last few days, the College said.
The school's term had been due to end on 17 December.
Pupils will sit internal exams at home instead.
The boys' boarding school, whose alumni include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, charges fees of more than £40,000.
It has around 1,300 pupils aged between 13 and 18.