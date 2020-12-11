M4 near Langley, Slough and Windsor closes for bridge demolition
A section of the M4 in Berkshire will close later as part of ongoing smart motorway upgrade roadworks.
It will shut in both directions between junction 5 at Langley and junction 6 for Slough and Windsor between 20:00 and 06:00 GMT on Monday.
Datchet Road bridge will be demolished, Highways England said.
Old Lake End Road bridge near Dorney, Buckinghamshire, and old Riding Court Road bridge at Datchet have already been demolished.
The motorway is being upgraded from junctions 3 to 12.
The project started in 2018 and is due to be completed in Spring 2022 at cost of £848m.
Smart motorways involve using the hard shoulder as a running lane and using variable speed limits to control the flow of traffic.
Highways England said it would temporarily increase the speed limit to 60mph (97km/h) across three full width lanes between junction 8/9 to 12 in "late December".
The fourth lane would remain closed, it added.