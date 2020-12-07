Covid: Reading school to close due to 'too few staff'
A school affected by coronavirus will shut its doors early due to not having enough staff to stay open.
Pupils at John Madejski Academy in Reading will have to attend online lessons from Tuesday.
In a letter to parents, principal Louise Baker said positive Covid-19 cases amongst staff and subsequent isolations had meant it had "too few staff to keep the school fully open".
It means 633 pupils at the secondary school will learn from home until 2021.
"We are forced to move all year groups' learning to remote for the rest of this term," Mrs Baker said.
The school - rated as "requires improvement" by government watchdog Ofsted - added it would try to accommodate the children of key workers.