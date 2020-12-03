Education secretary 'in favour' of Eton admitting girls
Allowing girls to study at Eton College would be a "step forward", the education secretary has said.
Gavin Williamson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he would be "very much in favour" of the independent boys' boarding school teaching girls.
He made the comments after being asked about a row which saw one of its teachers dismissed in connection to a planned lecture on masculinity.
Eton said it had "no plans to go co-educational".
Prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson are among Eton's alumni.
Both the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex were also pupils at the Berkshire school, which charges fees of more than £40,000 a year.
English master Will Knowland was sacked from the school because of a lecture on masculinity and patriarchy.
School leaders said it breached its "legal and regulatory obligations", though it was still posted on his YouTube channel.
In a letter posted on social media, Mr Knowland said he was fired because of the video, and called an instruction by the school to remove it "censorious".
Another teacher, Dr Luke Martin, subsequently resigned from his position as head of the perspectives course at the school.
In his resignation letter, also posted online, Dr Martin wrote: "The point of perspectives is that boys are exposed to various perspectives, some of which they will disagree with."
Asked by BBC presenter Justin Webb to comment, Mr Williamson said: "This is an ongoing disciplinary procedure and I don't think when it's a disciplinary procedure it's something that an education secretary should be wading into."
He added he was a "great believer in freedom of speech, a great believer in political impartiality in schools".
When the presenter suggested how some of the issues at the school could be alleviated by having female pupils, Mr Williamson said: "I'd be very much in favour of Eton taking girls. I think it'd be a good step forward."
In a statement the school said it was advised by its lawyers that the content of Mr Knowland's video was problematic.
It said it made a "reasonable request" for him to take it down, "but despite multiple requests and then instructions he persistently refused to do so".
It added: "We are always saddened to see matters reach such an outcome but the school had no choice in the face of clear legal advice and the persistent refusal to remove the content."
An internal disciplinary process determined Mr Knowland's actions represented gross misconduct.
His sacking is the subject of an appeal.
Eton College was founded in 1440 by King Henry VI.