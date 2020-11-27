Jomo Mathurine: Voyeur doctor struck off for secret sex filming
- Published
A gynaecologist who used glasses fitted with a secret camera to film himself having sex with a student nurse has been struck off.
Jomo Mathurine was jailed for 14 months after admitting three counts of voyeurism in December.
The consultant had worked at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service said his crimes were "so grave" public confidence would be undermined if remained on the register.
Reading Crown Court heard the doctor, who worked at Redhill's East Surrey Hospital, set up hidden cameras at his victim's student accommodation in Reading, where they would meet for casual sex.
He then "threatened to take down" the placement student, who he met as visiting consultant at Slough's Wexham Park Hospital, by sharing the videos after she discovered the footage of her and other women.
At his sentencing, Judge Sarah Campbell told Mathurine his conviction would "no doubt be a concern to anyone treated by you in the past" and that he had "seriously let down the profession".
Mathurine, of Twinflower, Milton Keynes, was also made to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.
Making submissions at the MPTS hearing the General Medical Council (GMC) said Mathurine posed a risk to members of the public and had brought the reputation of the profession into disrepute.
In its ruling on Thursday, the tribunal said Mathurine's conduct was so serious it was "fundamentally incompatible with continued registration" given his offences and his sentence.
They added striking off was "necessary to protect the public" and "maintain public confidence in the medical profession".
Mathurine, who qualified in 1995 in Trinidad and Tobago, was not legally represented at the hearing.