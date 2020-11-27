Reading Golf Club withdraws plans for 260 homes
- Published
A controversial plan to build 260 homes on a golf course has been withdrawn.
Reading Golf Club (RGC) withdrew its outline planning application for the course in Emmer Green on Wednesday.
The plans, which sparked environmental and traffic concerns, received more than 2,000 objections, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS). But the club maintained it would bring affordable housing.
RGC told the BBC it will resubmit plans and "everything remains on track".
The plans, entered by landowner Reading Golf Club, would have included apartments and family homes, a country park, a health centre and 601 car parking spaces and garages.
RGC said it needed more time to work on the application and as result decided to withdraw it in agreement with the council.
Manager Gary Stangoe said in a statement: "A further application is now being submitted to ensure that enough time is available for proper responses to be assessed and for it to be appropriately considered at a future committee meeting.
"While the Club will be leaving its present site by March, we remain committed to ensuring that our plans will leave a legacy for the benefit of Emmer Green and the surrounding communities."
The club is set to leave the Kidmore End Road site to move to Mapledurham after merging with the Caversham Heath Golf Club.