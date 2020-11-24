Slough 'stop and search' order lifted after knife attack
Extra "stop and search" powers imposed by police to prevent "serious violence" in a town after a reported knife attack have ended.
Officers said an 18-year-old man suffered a back injury, thought to have been caused by a knife, in Slough, Berkshire, at 20:45 GMT on Saturday.
He has since been discharged from hospital.
The 24-hour Section 60 order, which expired on Monday afternoon, covered most of the Cippenham area.
Insp John Braddy, based at Slough police station, said he hoped the "high-visibility police patrols" had "provided some reassurance" to the local community.
He added: "Although this order has now been lifted, I would issue a stark warning to anybody who feels that they can carry weapons, that our officers will still be able to apply their ordinary stop and search powers.
"This requires officers to have reasonable grounds of suspecting someone of carrying a weapon, controlled drug or any other tool to commit crime, and can and will be conducted if deemed necessary."