Oxfordshire car and bus crash: Mother of three among two victims
A mother of three has been named as one of two people in a car who died in a crash with an oncoming bus.
Marie Abbott, 34, from Milton Keynes, was a passenger in the car which crashed on the A4421 near Newton Purcell, Oxfordshire, on 14 November.
The driver, a 42-year-old man, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the bus, which is not thought to have been carrying passengers, sustained minor injuries, police previously said.
The victims were in a black Vauxhall Insignia travelling towards Bicester when it crashed with the bus at about 20:45 GMT.
Ms Abbott's family said she loved activities including swimming and dancing with her three children.
In a statement relatives said she "lived her short life to the full" and was "always ready for a party".