Maidenhead man caught flytipping 'left child behind'
A flytipper "caught in the act" fled the scene leaving his teenage boy behind, police have said.
He was dumping general building waste and household items at Clivemont Industrial Estate, Maidenhead, on Wednesday.
Thames Valley Police said the child was looked after by officers and was now "safe at home with mum". A van was seized from the scene.
No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.
The incident has been reported to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.
The cost of clearance would "hopefully" be billed to the offender, with a fine also expected, police said.
Flytipping can carry a fine of up to £50,000 or a prison sentence.