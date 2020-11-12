Murder arrests after man's body found in Reading
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a man's body at a property in Reading.
The victim, aged in his 50s, was found by ambulance crews called to a house on Oxford Road shortly before 05:00 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said it was not yet known how he died and the death was being treated as "unexplained".
Three men, aged 38, 43 and 44, who are all from from Reading, remain in custody.
Thames Valley Police said it was working to trace and inform next of kin.
A cordon is in place and anyone with information is urged to come forward.