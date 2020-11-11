Man found not guilty of Slough hunting knife murder
An man has been cleared of murdering an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death with a hunting knife.
Mohammed Aman Ashraq was found injured in Benjamin Lane, Slough, on 4 January and died in hospital.
Hamza Mahmood, 18, of Shaggy Calf Lane, Slough, was found not guilty of one count of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter following a retrial at Reading Crown Court.
In July, another 18-year-old man was convicted of Mr Ashraq's murder.
Mohammed Hussain, of Benjamin Lane, was jailed for a minimum of 19 years.
Following Hussain's sentencing, Mr Ashraq's family said the keen boxer was a "loving son" and a "bright, honest and decent individual".
Det Insp Dejan Avramovic said it had been a "long and painful process" for Mr Ashraq's family.
He added: "I would like to pay tribute to them for supporting our investigation throughout what has been an extremely difficult time."