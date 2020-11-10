M4 near Slough closed due to diesel spill after crash
The M4 near Slough will be closed for a "significant period" due to a diesel spill following a crash.
The collision, involving six vehicles, on Tuesday morning closed the motorway between junction 7 and 6 eastbound.
A number of people suffered minor injuries, Thames Valley Police confirmed.
The force has told people to "avoid the area" as the road would need to be resurfaced. Delays are expected for the rest of the day.
If travelling in #Berkshire #Buckinghamshire #Oxfordshire pls be aware the #M4 eastbound is CLOSED between J7 and J6 #Slough due to this collision and fuel spill. For details of the diversion click here: https://t.co/6FTVZgdTyh, approx. 3 miles of congestion on the approach. pic.twitter.com/dEZPDplwzD— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 10, 2020