Covid: Organisers of Reading pre-lockdown party fined
- Published
The organisers of a house party which was held on the eve of England's second lockdown have been fined a combined £30,000.
Thames Valley Police said officers found more than 50 people at a property in central Reading on Wednesday evening, many of whom were drunk.
The party was dispersed and three people were each fined £10,000.
The University of Reading expressed "disappointment and shame" that its students may have been involved.
Ch Supt Rob France said the organisers had "flagrantly ignored" coronavirus regulations.
"Our officers encountered a blatant disregard for the rules that are in place and this party posed a clear risk of transmission of the virus within the Reading community," he added.
"Not only do breaches of this kind put people at risk from a health perspective, but they put pressure on policing resources taking them away from people who may be in urgent need of help."
'Selfish'
The university's vice chancellor Prof Robert Van de Noort said any students found to have been involved at the party held close to the university's campus, would face disciplinary measures which could lead to expulsion.
"I can hardly believe that anyone in these circumstances could behave in such a selfish way," he added.
"We simply will not tolerate behaviour that puts our whole community at risk."
Reading Borough Council leader Jason Brock said: "As the whole of Reading makes huge sacrifices to help contain the virus, this is obviously very disappointing.
"The council continues to work closely with the university and all partners, as we have done throughout, to try to help manage and reduce the transmission of the virus in the community.
Under the rules which came into force on Thursday, people have been told to stay at home and non-essential shops, pubs and gyms ordered to close.
Households are also banned from mixing indoors or in private gardens, unless in a support bubble.
Currently there is a £200 fine for each breach which doubles on every offence up to a maximum of £6,400, while organisers of large gatherings face £10,000 fines.