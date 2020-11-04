'Tom I did it' - Newbury woman, 104, completes marathon
- Published
A 104-year-old woman has completed walking the length of a marathon to raise money for charity.
Ruth Saunders, from Newbury, took some inspiration from centenarian Capt Sir Tom Moore, who completed 100 laps of his garden in aid of the NHS.
She began her challenge on 8 September, walking around the block near her home each day but finished the challenge at Newbury Racecourse earlier.
The money raised is going to Thames Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA).
Ms Saunders started taking daily walks during lockdown and planned to do 104 walks, matching her age, before her granddaughter encouraged her to try to cover the distance of a marathon.
Just after 11:00 GMT, the pensioner crossed the finish line at the parade ring in Newbury Racecourse.
She said: "I am pleased I've done it. The last two or three laps were a little bit touchy, the weather was bad, but I did it.
"When I start something I always want to finish it, no matter what it is."
Acknowledging Captain Sir Tom, she said while chuckling: "Tom, I've done it."
Ms Saunders raised more than £31,000 for the air ambulance.
Thames Valley Air Ambulance said the pensioner was "incredible".
"She has really captured the hearts of people. Raising that amount of money just makes a huge amount of difference for us," a spokeswoman added.