Bracknell PE teacher who abused girls guilty of sex assaults
- Published
A PE teacher who abused female pupils has been found guilty of a string of sex attacks.
Graham Tattersall abused the girls when he worked at Garth Hill School in Bracknell, between 1978 and 1991.
A jury at Reading Crown Court found him guilty of one count of attempted rape, seven counts of indecent assault and four counts of indecency with a child. He was cleared of one count of rape.
Tattersall, from Windsor, will be sentenced on 5 November.
The allegations came to light after a woman contacted police in 2017 alleging that Tattersall raped her in a cupboard after she had been asked to put some sports equipment away. He was cleared of rape, but found guilty of attempted rape in relation to that accusation.
He also sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in the cupboard and at his home, his trial heard.
School disco assault
A number of women came forward with allegations following a police appeal.
The court heard he was accused of undoing bra straps of two pupils during gym lessons, and groping another as she lay on the floor after injuring herself.
He was also accused of putting his hand up the skirt of a girl at a school disco, and kissing two girls on the mouth.
Mr Tattersall told the court his accusers had "embellished stories" and "made things up".
The school has since changed its name to Garth Hill College.