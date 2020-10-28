Garth Hill School ex-teacher says abuse claims were 'made up'
- Published
A former PE teacher facing allegations of sexually assaulting pupils has told a jury his accusers "made up a story".
Graham Tattersall, 68, is accused of sexual assaults against seven former pupils at Garth Hill School in Bracknell, between 1978 and 1991.
He told a jury at Reading Crown Court there had been "a misinterpretation".
Mr Tattersall, from Windsor, denies one count of rape, seven counts of indecent assault and four counts of indecency with a child.
The court previously heard the allegations came to light after a woman contacted police in 2017 claiming Mr Tattersall raped her in a cupboard after she had been asked to put some sports equipment away.
Giving evidence Mr Tattersall denied undoing bra straps of two pupils during gym lessons, and groping another as she lay on the floor after injuring herself.
'Embellished stories'
He also denied putting his hand up the skirt of a girl at a school disco, and kissing two girls on the mouth.
When asked by prosecutor Steven Talbot-Hadley if all the complainants had lied to the jury, Mr Tattersall told the court his accusers had "embellished stories" and "made things up".
"I think they've made up a story," he said. "Over the years there has been a misinterpretation of what happened."
The court also heard from former PE teacher Caroline Langford who taught at the school alongside Mr Tattersall.
Giving evidence, she told the court: "He never behaved inappropriately or in any way other than being professional... I can honestly say I never saw anything untoward.
"If I had thought anything was going on I would have done something about it."
She added: "Girls would flirt with him quite openly sometimes."
The school has since changed its name to Garth Hill College.
The trial continues.