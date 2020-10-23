M4 near Slough and Maidenhead closes for bridge demolition
- Published
A section of the M4 in Berkshire will close later as part of ongoing smart motorway upgrade roadworks.
It will shut in both directions between junction 7 for Sough West and junction 8/9 at Maidenhead from 20:00 BST until 06:00 GMT on Monday.
This is for the demolition of the old Lake End Road bridge near Dorney, Buckinghamshire, Highways England said.
It is the fourth weekend since September as part of work to upgrade the motorway from junctions 3 to 12.
The project started in 2018 and is due to be completed in Spring 2022 at cost of £848m.
Smart motorways involve using the hard shoulder as a running lane and using variable speed limits to control the flow of traffic.
Of the work on the M4, Highways England said: "This means there will be an additional lane for traffic which will increase capacity and reduce congestion, more technology on the road to smooth traffic flows and manage incidents and more reliable journey times".
It previously said the current work on the project comes at a time when traffic volumes have "significantly reduced" during the coronavirus pandemic.
The next planned full weekend closure takes place between 30 October and 2 November, between junctions 5 and 7.