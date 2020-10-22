Garth Hill School sports teacher 'raped girl in cupboard'
A PE teacher raped a girl in a sports equipment cupboard, a court heard.
Graham Tattersall, 68, is accused of a string of sexual assaults against girls at Garth Hill School in Bracknell, Berkshire, between 1978 and 1991.
Reading Crown Court heard seven former pupils made allegations against the former secondary school teacher.
Mr Tattersall, of Church Street, Windsor, denies one count of rape, seven counts of indecent assault and four counts of indecency with a child.
He was aged between 26 and 39 at the time of the charges, the jury was told.
The court heard the allegations came to light after a woman contacted police in 2017 claiming Mr Tattersall raped her in the cupboard when she was asked to put equipment away.
Steven Talbot-Hadley, prosecuting, told the court: "It was her first experience of sex and it didn't feel right."
The woman alleged he also sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in the cupboard and at his home, the court heard.
A number of other women came forward with allegations following a police appeal.
One woman claimed Mr Tattersall had put his hand up her skirt at a school disco, the court heard
Mr Talbot-Hadley, prosecuting, told the court: "The complainants were all children at the school.
"Most incidents are alleged to have taken place on school grounds."
The school has since changed its name to Garth Hill College.
The trial continues.