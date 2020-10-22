BBC News

Covid: Slough to move to tier 2 from Friday

image captionThere will be additional restrictions on social mixing from Friday

Slough is to move to tier two Covid restrictions from Friday, the town's MP has announced.

The change is a response to a rise in the number of cases of the virus in the Berkshire town where the infection rate is at 153 cases per 100,000.

It means there will be new restrictions on households mixing in homes and hospitality venues.

Tan Dhesi MP said there had been an "alarming rapid rise" in coronavirus cases.

Figures published on Wednesday show a total of 1,522 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Slough, an increase of 53 on the previous day.

The change to "high risk" status will mean additional measures preventing households from mixing with one another indoors, including in pubs and cafes.

However there are exemptions for circumstances such as childcare and for support bubbles.

Multiple households can also gather outdoors and in private gardens up to a maximum of six people.

Mr Dhesi announced the change following a meeting with health minister Nadine Dorries.

"I appreciate these measures will be difficult for many within the community, but please follow government guidance, so that we can protect our NHS, and the lives and livelihoods of our loved ones," he said.

