Alexander Stern: Canoeist found body in River Thames

Published
image copyrightFAMILY HANDOUT
image captionAlexander Stern, 36, is reportedly the son of businessman and Ferrari collector Ronald Stern

The body of a man who had been missing for nearly three months was found in a river by a canoeist, an inquest has heard.

Alexander Stern, 36, from London, was last seen at the Bull Inn pub in Sonning, Berkshire, on 11 January.

His body was discovered on 4 April in the River Thames near Charvil, Berkshire, police said.

Reading Coroner's Court was also told a post-mortem examination failed to determine a cause of death.

A full inquest is due to be held on 4 January 2021.

Senior Coroner for Berkshire, Heidi Connor said: "The deceased was found in the River Thames within the Berkshire jurisdiction.

"It would appear his body was found by someone out using a canoe."

Mrs Connor added: "I would like to record my condolences to his family and friends at this time."

image copyrightPOLICE HANDOUT
image captionThe 36-year-old was captured on CCTV leaving the Bull Inn heading towards Sonning Bridge

A number of search operations for Mr Stern, who according to reports is the son of stationery tycoon and Ferrari collector Ronald Stern, had taken place prior to his body being found.

Police previously said Mr Stern was last seen on CCTV as he left the Bull Inn with a suitcase in the direction of Sonning Bridge.

