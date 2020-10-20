Application to protect Reading's After Dark club 'missed'
- Published
A council has apologised after missing an application to help protect the future of a legendary nightclub.
The After Dark Club in Reading has been open since 1973 and hosted bands including Radiohead and Supergrass.
Last year, the club had its licence revoked after complaints about noise and violence.
An application had been made for Asset of Community Value (ACV) status to protect the building from a change of use or demolition.
If granted, the building must be used to further the social wellbeing or social interests of the local community.
A nearby pub, The Hop Leaf, was recently listed as an ACV, according to the Local Democracy reporting Service.
A spokesman for the council said: "We are contacting the applicant to apologise as this application was missed.
"It arrived on 17 March, the day after the council closed its offices due to the pandemic, but it should nevertheless have been dealt with."
He said the application would be progressed "as soon as possible in the usual way".