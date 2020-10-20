BBC News

Application to protect Reading's After Dark club 'missed'

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe venue is accessed through an alleyway in London Street

A council has apologised after missing an application to help protect the future of a legendary nightclub.

The After Dark Club in Reading has been open since 1973 and hosted bands including Radiohead and Supergrass.

Last year, the club had its licence revoked after complaints about noise and violence.

An application had been made for Asset of Community Value (ACV) status to protect the building from a change of use or demolition.

If granted, the building must be used to further the social wellbeing or social interests of the local community.

A nearby pub, The Hop Leaf, was recently listed as an ACV, according to the Local Democracy reporting Service.

A spokesman for the council said: "We are contacting the applicant to apologise as this application was missed.

"It arrived on 17 March, the day after the council closed its offices due to the pandemic, but it should nevertheless have been dealt with."

He said the application would be progressed "as soon as possible in the usual way".

Related Topics

  • Reading Borough Council
  • Coronavirus lockdown measures
  • Reading
  • Radiohead

More on this story

  • Petition to save Reading's After Dark nightclub

    Published
    22 June 2019

  • Reading's After Dark nightclub has licence revoked

    Published
    19 June 2019

  • Reading club has 'high risk of extreme violence'

    Published
    10 April 2019

  • After Dark: Reading club to become live music venue

    Published
    29 June 2018

  • Reading nightclub After Dark saved from second demolition plan

    Published
    26 April 2018