Council wants to move Windsor and Maidenhead to higher Tier 2
- Published
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead is to call on the government to impose tougher Tier 2 Covid measures in the area from next week.
It is currently in Tier 1 "medium alert" but the council said infections are increasing at an "alarming rate".
A move to Tier 2 "high alert" would ban households from mixing indoors, including in pubs and restaurants.
Council leader Andrew Johnson said action was needed to stop a move to Tier 3 which he called a "real risk".
Areas with most rapidly rising transmission rates are placed in "very high alert" Tier 3.
"We were placed in the medium tier but due to the rapid rise we will be asking government to consider moving us to the high tier next week," Mr Johnson said.
"We all need to take responsibility and act now before we move into the very high tier which is a real risk if we don't put a stop to the spread of the virus.
"This will have a damaging impact on you, our local businesses and our local economy.
"We urge everyone to consider their actions in whatever setting: seeing friends at home, visiting the shops, picking up children on the school run or eating out. We all need to consider our actions to stop the spread."
The latest data shows there are 110.9 cases per 100,000 in the borough with 168 new cases reported last week, the council said.
Current restrictions in the borough mean people cannot meet in a group of more than six, indoors or outdoors, unless they are in a larger household or a support bubble.
Pubs, bars and restaurants must also close by 22:00.
