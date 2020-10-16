Covid-19: Heston Blumenthal's Fat Duck closes as staff test positive
A world-renowned restaurant owned by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal has closed after a number of staff tested positive for coronavirus.
The Fat Duck in Bray, Berkshire, said it had shut for two weeks.
It comes as local council Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead asked the Government to increase Covid restrictions in the area.
A spokesperson for the restaurant said: "The wellbeing of our staff and guests always comes first."
The three Michelin-starred restaurant shut on Wednesday just two months after reopening from closure due to the pandemic.
The £255-per-person restaurant, described as "iconic" by the Michelin Guide, said it had been "proactively testing" its staff on a regular basis.
In a statement a spokesperson said: "Unfortunately in the past few days, a number of employees have returned positive tests, which has resulted in them self-isolating at home.
"We have therefore decided to close the restaurant as of 14 October for the mandatory two-week self-isolation period.
"We have made this proactive decision which we hope will act as a circuit-breaker and ensure Covid-19 doesn't spread to our other staff."