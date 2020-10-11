Eight held and cars seized over 'illegal hunting' near Compton
- Published
Eight men have been arrested following reports of vehicles running over animals and people firing catapults on a track in Berkshire.
Police received multiple calls from people on The Ridgeway near Compton at 13:45 BST on Saturday.
Eight men aged between 20 and 50 from Datchet and Slough were arrested on suspicion of hunting offences. Four vehicles were also seized.
Anyone who saw anything is urged to contact Thames Valley Police.