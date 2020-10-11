Tribute to 'charismatic' man who died in East Ilsley crash
- Published
A man who died in a crash in Berkshire will be remembered for his "infectious joy" and "charismatic nature", his family said.
Oliver Williams, 27, died when his car left the A34 dual carriageway and hit a fence near East Ilsley on 2 October.
His family said he had achieved a great deal in his "exciting life" and had just put an offer in on a house.
His work colleagues said he was "a true joy to be around" and his loss was "deeply felt".
In a statement released through Thames Valley Police, Mr Williams' family said he was "a bright, happy, thoughtful, caring, and loving son, brother and grandson" who gave "unwavering support to all his family, friends, his girlfriend and indeed anyone who needed a friend".
"He hated prejudice of any kind and worked hard to ensure that everyone around him was included and cared for," they said.
The computer science graduate from Cambridge Jesus College had taught English in Japan and spoke multiple languages.
His family said he was proud of his job as lead software engineer at a video game software company and had a passion for acting, music and theatre.
The statement said: "We are a very close-knit family and are all finding it hard to come to terms with our loss, knowing we will never again see our handsome, tall, bright, fun, witty, generous, caring, loving son and brother."