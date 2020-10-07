Reading Prison: Call for Oscar Wilde jail to be preserved
- Published
An MP has called for the jail where Oscar Wilde was held to be preserved and kept open to the public.
Reading Prison, which has been closed since 2013, is being sold by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairman Julian Knight said the building had to remain publicly accessible in the plans to sell it.
The MoJ said it "fully understands the historical and cultural significance" of the prison.
In a letter to the MoJ Mr Knight said he urged them to consider plans to turn it into an arts centre.
"Its historical and cultural significance cannot be understated...," he said.
"It is clear that Reading Gaol, with its heritage significance, ought to not only be preserved, but also continue to be accessible to the public."
He added the site would also be a boost to tourism in the town.
Reading East MP Matt Rodda said: "This is an important step forward for the campaign and it shows the growing support for the gaol to be saved and used as an arts and heritage hub.
"Julian Knight is the latest in a series of high-profile figures who are supporting the campaign and I am sure his influence will help us make the case for the gaol to be preserved."
A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Any purchaser will need to comply with the local council's planning requirements in relation to its future use.
"We will always seek the best outcome for the taxpayer and the money received from the sale will be invested back into our prisons."
The tomb of King Henry I is also believed to be buried under the car park of the prison which is built on the site of Reading's Abbey Ruins.