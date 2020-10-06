Slough man found guilty of sending threats to MPs
A 27-year-old man has been found guilty of sending threats to MPs.
Wajid Shah was convicted of six counts of sending a letter/communication or article conveying a threatening message after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.
Thames Valley Police said the messages he sent to current and previous MPs were "highly abusive and threatening violence".
Shah, of Connaught Road, Slough, sent the messages between 27 March and 11 April 2019.
Police said he continued to sent the "malicious communications" after he was first arrested on 30 March, before being re-arrested on 15 April.
Det Sgt Hannah Broughton said Shah's messages had caused his victims "significant distress and anxiety".
She said: "MPs face the pressures of being in the public eye, and should not be targeted and subjected to such threatening insults and abuse.
"It is often believed that when an email or social media communication is sent from the privacy of one's own home, that the sender cannot be traced. "This is not true at all."
The force said it would not name the alleged victims.
Shah has been remanded on conditional bail and will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on 20 November.