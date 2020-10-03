East Ilsley crash: Man dies as car hits fence
- Published
A man has died after his car left a dual carriageway and hit a fence.
The crash happened by the southbound carriageway of the A34 just after the exit for Abingdon Road near East Ilsley at about 21:30 BST on Friday.
The 27-year-old man, who was driving a Volkswagen Polo, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have appealed for information and dash-cam footage from anyone travelling along the road around the time of the crash.
Thames Valley Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specially-trained officers.