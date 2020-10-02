New stop-and-search powers in Sandhurst and Crowthorne over armed fights
Enhanced stop-and-search powers have been put in place following significant disorder, police said.
Thames Valley Police said the order was needed due to intelligence suggesting a "current and escalating rivalry" between two groups of youths in Sandhurst and Crowthorne.
The force said the last two weekends they had received reports of planned fights with weapons in the areas.
A number of arrests have been made and weapons discovered.
The order was imposed at 14:00 BST on Friday and will remain until 14:00 on Saturday within a defined area.