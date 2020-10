Tilehurst double stabbing: Boy, 15, appears in court Published duration 18 minutes ago

image caption Two 16-year-old boys were taken to hospital with stab wounds

A 15-year-old has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a double stabbing.

Two 16-year-olds suffered stab wounds in Lucey Close, Tilehurst, Reading, on 12 September.

At Reading Crown Court the boy, who can not be named for legal reasons, did not enter a plea.

He is charged with one count each of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. A trial date has been set for 15 March.